The Southside Panthers girls defeated Sumter Central, but the boys fell to the Jaguars in an area game Friday night on their home court.
The Lady Panthers started off slow against the Lady Jaguars, ending the first half 25-22 in favor of Sumter. The Lady Panthers managed to fight back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Jaguars 56-50, to put them 2-0 in area play. Senior Jakeria Robinson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 23 points. Junior Shamya Allison finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jakyler Smith led the Lady Jaguars in scoring with 18 points.
Southside boys were not able to complete the mission, as they lost 65-58 to the Class 3A 5th ranked Sumter County Jaguars. Senior Roosevelt Towns III led the Panthers in scoring with 21 points. Sophomore Derrick Smith finished with 18 points. G. Carter led the Jaguars in scoring with 19 points.
“You have to give Sumter all the credit,” Southside Head Coach Kelvin Lett said. “They played a great game. We just need to make free throws and stop turning the ball over. I always say that if the team loses, it’s the coach’s fault and when they win, they have great players. I’ll definitely take the blame for this loss.”
Southside Girls Head Coach Cedric Brown said, “Oh, what a game. You talk about toughness. Tonight, our young ladies were resilient and tough. We never could get an offensive flow started. However, the fourth quarter came, and it was like a light bulb. They refused to go away. They never stopped believing. Every one of those girls deserves credit for that victory from the sideline to the court. It was absolutely electrifying to be in a game like that.”
Southside will play again Monday at home against Greensboro at 5 p.m.
