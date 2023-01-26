The Southside Panther girls prevailed while the boys fell against the Sumter Central Jaguars Wednesday in York.
The Lady Panthers and the Lady Jaguars went head to head the entire night, but the Class 3A fourth-ranked Lady Panthers were able to pull away with a 46-39 victory to make the Lady Panthers 4-0 in the area, which means they will host the area tournament.
Senior Jakeria Robinson led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 14 points. Juniors Shamya Allison and LaTerika Edwards added 11 points apiece.
“It’s always good to go on the road and get a victory -- and a tough one, might I add,” Southside girls head coach Cedric Brown said. “Sumter came out on fire matching the intensity and energy, but we were able to get settled on defense to get the necessary stops to stretch it out. We were able to make them uncomfortable all night mixing up the defense. I’m just proud how we never lost focus against adversity.”
Southside boys gave the Class 3A 5th ranked Jaguars a battle during the first half of the game but were unable to complete the task. The Panthers fell short 62-41, leaving them 1-3 in the area and forcing them to travel for the upcoming area tournament. Roosevelt Towns led the Panthers in scoring with 16 points. D. Surles added 16 points. G. Clarton led the Jaguars in scoring with 19 points.
Southside will play again this Friday at home on against Dallas County at 4:30 p.m.
