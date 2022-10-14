Southside High School hosted its Homecoming on Friday night.
The Homecoming King is Zachary Smith
The Homecoming Queen is Jaliyah Kennedy
Jaikira Colvin - Miss Freshman
Zettasia Maul - Miss Sophomore
SaMearia Blake - Miss Junior
Khamari Griffin - Miss Southside 1st Runner Up
Xavier Neely - Mr. Southside 1st Runner Up
