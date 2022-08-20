In preseason play, Southside High School played a jamboree game against Eufaula and Russell County as they gear up for the regular season.
The final scores were 35-6 Eufaula and 15-0 Russell County.
Even though the Panthers came up short, Head Coach Charles Moody said, "It was a great experience, the guys showed a lot of promise, we just have to be consistent and put things together.”
