The Southside Panthers defeated the Thomasville Tigers 58-49 in the sub-regional playoff game on Tuesday night in Thomasville.
The Panthers and the Tigers battled all night long, exchanging the lead several times before Southside finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
The Panthers were led in scoring by senior Roosevelt Towns III, who finished with 21 points. Sophomore Derrick Smith finished with 16 points and freshman Derrick Surles added 10 points. J. Howard led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points.
Southside Head Coach Kelvin Lett stated, “I’m extremely proud of this group of guys! We had a real roller coaster of a season. They didn’t put there heads down after being humiliated last Friday. This was a true testament of how they came together for this big win.”
The Panthers will play again Monday Feb. 20 at either 4:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., in Birmingham at the Bill Harris Arena.
