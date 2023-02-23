The 30th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee honoring the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday has a number of speakers confirmed for the occasion, with other speakers invited but unconfirmed.
A press conference was held at Edmund Pettus Bridge on Wednesday where details were announced for the event slated for March 2 to March 6. The jubilee will feature music, workshops, symposiums and other activities.
Confirmed to speak are:
Martin Luther King, III; Bishop William J. Barber II of Repairers of the Breach and the Poor People’s Campaign; U.S. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke; SCLC President Dr. Charles Steele; U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock; Congresswoman Maxine Waters; Congresswoman Terri Sewell; Coumba Toure Ba of Africa Rising; Reginald B. McKnight, Google Global Head for Social Impact; Reverend Jesse Jackson of Rainbow PUSH; Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Cliff Albright; NAACP President Derrick Johnson; AFSCME International Vice President Doug Moore; Marcia Thomas of USA for Africa; ADC Chair Dr. Joe Reed; Dorian Spence of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Anthony T. Browder, author and cultural historian working to excavate and restore historical tombs in Egypt; Dr. Ray Winbush, Professor at Morgan State University and author; Obi Egbuna, historian, journalist and radio host; Dr. Robert White, Professor at Alabama State University and historian; former School Superintendent John Heard; former School Board President Dr. Carol P. Zippert; and others.
President Joe Biden has been invited to speak but has not confirmed. Others unconfirmed are:
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Director-Counsel Janai Nelson; Transformative Justice Coalition Founder Barbara Arnwine, Esq.; Reverend Al Sharpton of the National Action Network; and Melanie Campbell, President of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener of the Black Women's Roundtable.
"The Bridge Crossing Jubilee has grown into one of the most significant events in the country and is very symbolic as well as educational and spiritual," said a press release from Han Sanders.
"People from all over the world recognize the significance of Bloody Sunday as well as the Bridge Crossing Jubilee, which is unique in that it draws people from across the political, cultural and economic spectra."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.