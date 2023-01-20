Spire has sent out a message for customers about using tarps and roof vents as crews continue working on natural gas services that were affected by the tornado event from last week.
"It’s important that all vents are uncovered —ensuring proper ventilation for your natural gas appliances – in order for Spire technicians to be able to safely restart your service," said the message. "That means if you have a tarp on your roof, you’ll need to make sure that your vent is uncovered."
Additionally, Spire included a list of tips about tarps around natural gas vents:
- A hole must be cut in the tarp and pulled over the exhaust vents for appliances that use gas or propane such as water heaters, gas furnaces and kitchen appliances
- Keep tarp about six inches from exhaust vents because tarp material is combustible and vents can get hot
- If a vent is gone or badly damaged, gas should remain off until the vent is replaced
- Seal the tarp, where it's been cut around the vent, with caulk or other methods to prevent leaks.
