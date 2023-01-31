Energy company Spire has donated to chapters of American Red Cross that are helping in recovery efforts from the Jan. 12 tornado.
“We’re making sure people have what they need so they can start to rebuild,” said Kelly Hodges, executive director American Red Cross of Central East Alabama, in a press release.
“I have talked to countless families who have lost everything. The generosity of donors like Spire is what allows us to be there for those families so that they don’t have to go through this difficult time alone.”
The money is going to recovery assistance in Selma, Prattville and Mt. Vernon. The press release noted that Spire volunteers assisted in Selma by cooking meals and providing supplies at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 27.
"When we heard of the devastation caused by the tornadoes, Spire and our employees immediately began thinking about ways we could help,” said Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast and Mississippi.
“Working with the Red Cross to quickly provide relief was the first step, but teams from Spire will continue to work in these communities to help them rebuild.”
