Scholars at Edgewood Elementary School in Selma were presented gifts of school supplies by Spire on Sept. 22.
The supplies were packed in a see-through bag and handed out to the students as they filed past a table set up for the giveaway. The bags were packed with paper, pencils and sharpeners, crayon and even a handy water bottle for each student.
Edgewood Principal Dr. Margaret Jones said they appreciate the gifts of needed school supplies from Spire.
“Not only do they have pencils and notebooks, but each kid got their own personal water bottle, and they are extremely excited about that. We thank Spire and look for a continued partnership with them, so not only will they impact our students but our entire school in the future.”
“Spire likes to give back to the community,” said Reginald Fluker, area manager for Spire. “Here is Selma, there are a lot of schools that have needs and a lot that needs to be done in the community.”
Fluker said Spire does something for the schools or for the community each year.
