St. Paul's Episcopal is hosting its annual Lobsterfest on Thursday and the dining in option has returned.
For the annual fundraiser, the church will offer fresh lobsters that are steamed onsite, served with salad, potatoes, bread and dessert. Takeout will be available from 5-7 p.m. and dine in will be at 6 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by Monday, Sept. 19: Call 874-8421 Monday-Thursday, or see a St. Paul's member. Take-out $40; Dine-in $45.
Corporate sponsors are Bush Hog, Selcom, Talton Communications and RAYCO.
