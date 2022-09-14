The Annual Lobsterfest at St. Paul's Episcopal Church is set for Sept. 22.
Dine in and takeout will be available. Tickets for dine in are $45 while tickets for takeout are $40. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Dine in will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Takeout will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information call 334-874-8421 on Monday through Thursday.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church is located at 210 Lauderdale Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.