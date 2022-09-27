St. Pauls' Episcopal Church will host a concert by the University of Alabama's Afro-American Choir on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
“Our members all share a common enjoyment in serving God through song and dance,” said Choir Advisor Cynthia Moore. “And we’re proud to bring that enjoyment to such a venerable church as St. Paul’s in Selma.”
The choir regularly travels throughout the Southeast to perform and has been recognized, including being first place in the large choir division at the National Baptist Student Union Retreat.
“St. Paul’s is both excited and honored to host the University of Alabama’s talented Afro-American Gospel Choir,” said Rev. Amy George, Rector at St. Paul’s.
“I have read that gospel music is not a just a joyful sound; it’s a joyful message. At its heart, gospel music means ‘good news.’ We look forward to sharing the gift of this Good News with the Selma community and invite all to join us for this special event.”
The concert will be held in the church sanctuary of the building at 21 Lauderdale Street in Selma.
