The state of Selma City Schools will be the topic of a town hall meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Specific topics of the meeting will cover Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd's plan and vision for the district, as well as dual enrollment and bullying.
The Selma High School band, R.B. Hudson Choir, and School of Discovery Choir will give performances.
The meeting will take place at Selma High School's auditorium.
