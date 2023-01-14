State school leaders toured Selma City Schools on Friday to survey damage after Thursday’s tornado ripped through the city.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Martin and state School Board representative Dr. Tonya Chestnut joined Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd to assess damage at several schools that were impacted by the storm.
In a post on Facebook, Mackey called the storm “devastating and has impacted the entire community,” giving a description of seeing School of Discovery on Washington Street for the first time and praising teachers as “heroes” for getting students to safety.
“When we entered the School of Discovery, we were immediately taken aback at significant damage throughout the school — and the reality of the situation itself as we saw students’ backpacks, schoolwork, and lunches sitting where they left them. We are incredibly thankful for the swift action of the administrators, teachers, & other staff members who rushed the students into the hallways, then quickly adapted and shuffled the students to another wing of the school as the roof was ripped off. They are true heroes.”
The delegation also stopped at Selma High School which is serving as a Red Cross shelter for those displaced by the storm. State Sen. Robert Stewart was at the school and provided a briefing of other damage he has witnessed.
“Recovery will be hard and take time, but it was incredible to see the community members come together and support each other,” Mackey said in the post.
Byrd reiterated to families that he knows it is a difficult time and is grateful there were no fatalities. He said:
“During the storm, every school principal, faculty, and staff reacted quickly and appropriately to ensure our students remained calm and safe. Immediately after the inclement weather, our maintenance crews and others began their inspection of all school properties for damage.
As I reflect on what happened, I am convinced that our schools were the best place for our scholars during this tragedy. Parents, we appreciate your patience and understanding. A special thank you to all the district's employees for your commitment and hard work to the well-being of our future generation. May we continue to unite and stand as one TEAM SELMA!”
