State Superintendent Eric Mackey issued a recommendation last week that schools fall in line with Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandate to ban TikTok from state devices and block access on campus.
While the decision is ultimately up to each school district, Mackey encouraged superintendents across the state in his weekly newsletter to remove the app from their devices, according to AL.com.
“I believe you should strongly consider removing TikTok apps from your devices and blocking its use on your network,” Mackey wrote. “... I would strongly encourage you to review your current policies and procedures around school system-owned devices and platforms.”
1819 News confirmed the ban recommendation with the state superintendent’s office, which emphasized that it was still a local decision.
"It was communicated by (and to) the ALSDE (Alabama State Department of Education) that employees should not install nor access Tik Tok on their state issued devices," director of communications Michael Sibley told 1819 News in an email. "Although not a punishable mandate, this is a suggestion to LEAs (local education agencies). We have no plans to monitor what LEAs choose to do; that’s a local decision."
In her memo issued December 12, Ivey said she banned TikTok, owned by Chinese parent-company ByteDance, from government agencies due to the potential national security risks.
This story is courtesy of 1819news.com.
