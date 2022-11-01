The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs' (ADECA) surplus division will host an online Auction on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 a.m.
Items include laptops, office furniture, vehicles and electric Zamboni floor sweepers. A list of other auction items can be found here.
Purchased items can be viewed on site at 4590 Mobile Highway, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following day.
For additional information, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call (334) 284-0577.
