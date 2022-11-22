A statewide phone center for mental health resources for children and teenagers by Children's Alabama is now available.
The Psychiatric Intake Response Center (PIRC) is a new initiative to help adults be able to find mental health resources.
Calls to the center are free and confidential. It is open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The center can be reached at 205-638-PIRC (7472).
