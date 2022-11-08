Selma native Robert L. Stewart will represent District 23 in the Alabama State Senate.
Stewart defeated Republican candidate Michael Nimmer of Greenville in Butler County and Libertarian candidate Portis Shepherd, who lives in Perry County, in the Nov. 8 general election.
Stewart took the seat with 53.4% of the vote. Nimmer received 44.6% and Shepherd received about 2%.
Stewart is a former aide to U.S. Rep Terri Sewell, and he worked in an advocacy role at Public Citizen Inc., a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit. His educational background includes Tuskegee University and Kennesaw State University in Georgia. He is a graduate of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute Boot Camp and was elected to the inaugural Youth Caucus of the newly reformed Alabama Democratic Party State Executive Committee.
Senate District 23 represents Dallas, Perry and six other counties. The seat opened up when Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier, who held the seat for one term, decided to run for governor. She did not win the Democratic nomination for governor.
Fortier’s father, Hank Sanders, who held the seat for nine terms before Fortier served her term, ran in the Democratic primary to retake the seat. Stewart defeated Sanders in a runoff with 55.6% of the vote.
Nimmer, who served on the Butler County School Board, ran unopposed to receive the Republican nomination. Shepherd, a Demopolis native, earned a bachelor’s degree from Miles College in 2007 and a graduate degree from New England College in 2016. She is the executive director of Blackbelt Women Rising.
