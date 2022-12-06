An exhibit displaying the art of Mississippi artist Ke Francis is available to be viewed at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) through Feb. 19, 2023.
Francis' art is themed around storytelling to convey lessons ranging from "personal" to "universal". The exhibit is titled "Due South: Ke Francis and Hoopsnake Press".
“Over the years, the MMFA’s path has crossed with Ke’s time and again—looking back, it’s really lovely to reflect on our intertwined lives—how he has helped us become us and, hopefully, how we have been able to support him on his journey," said MMFA Director Angie Dodson.
"Along with his creative works, his generosity and the depth of our relationship will certainly be on view in the galleries and will also come through in the exhibition-related programming. We encourage everyone to experience the many facets of Due South.”
MMFA is located at One Museum Drive.
