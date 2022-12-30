Strong weather is a possibility next Tuesday as the next few days will be mostly rainy and cloudy, though the first day of 2023 is expected to be dry.
According to Central AlabamaWx Weather Blog it is too early to tell how severe the weather may be but rain could turn out to be heavy.
Rain is likely to be one to two inches and in some areas of Alabama could be as much as five to seven inches. The rest of the week is looking to be drier.
Localized flooding could happen as well on Tuesday if rain becomes heavy. Residents are advised to take precautions and stay up to date with weather reports.
