Weather reports are indicating that strong tornados are possible today as roughly half of the Black Belt, including Dallas County, remains under an enhanced risk for severe storms.
According to AlabamaWx Weather Blog, tornado probabilities are higher in the western and central portions of the state and an EF-2 or higher tornado is possible for several cities, including Demopolis, Selma, and Thomasville.
Winds may gust as high as 70 mph. Storms could produce hail the size of golf balls. Rain is expected to be one to inches and isolated flooding may occur.
The eastern part of the Black Belt remains under a slight risk for severe weather today. The window of weather events continues to be between noon to midnight tonight.
The public is advised to stay up to date with weather reports as they are made.
A Facebook page for the U.S. National Weather Service Birmingham can be seen here. A Facebook page for the Dallas County Emergency Management can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.