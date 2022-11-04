Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) and the Claud and Betty Strother home were the winners of the Selma Dallas County Historical Preservation Society's (SCHPS) 2022 Beautification Awards.
“We’re so pleased to be able to find such worthy winners as the Strother home and the Cemetery Preservation Group," said SDCHPS president Linda Derry in a message. "Their good examples of historic preservation are wonderful models for us all to follow.”
The Strother home on Tremont Street was built at the turn of the century by Harry Martin Smith. It was built in the Queen Anne architectural style and has gone through renovations over the years.
CPG maintains New Live Oak, Old Live Oak, and Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens. It was organized by Doug Buster and is known for its Adopt-a-Plot service in which people can "adopt" parts of the cemeteries to take care of.
“Anything that anybody can do is much appreciated,” said Buster. “This endeavor is very worthwhile for the city in so many ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.