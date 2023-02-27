Drug Free Communities of Dallas County and ArtsRevive teamed up with some talented students to create murals that remind students to avoid addictive substances.
The murals adorn the walls at two county schools, Keith and Southside High, and two city schools, RB Hudson and Selma High. Jerria Martin, executive director of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County, said most of the work, from imagining the design to painting it on the wall of the school, was done by students.
“Drug Free Communities has always been big on using art as a tool to teach,” Martin said. “We’ve done that with music. We even incorporated some dance.” But she said they have not had an opportunity to incorporate drawing and painting until now.
