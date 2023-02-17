Several counties in the Black Belt ranked high in a study on the rate of diabetes in Alabama.
The study was done by stacker.com and uses data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the CDC, which shows a rise of diabetes nationwide.
Data shows that there is a high amount of diabetes rates in the South, especially in Alabama.
There is a disparity in the documented cases, showing that poor, non-white Americans are more often diagnosed with the condition, the study says.
Multiple Black Belt counties were ranked in the list of those with the highest cases. Dallas County was number eight where 17% of the population have diabetes.
Perry County was number three with 19% and Wilcox was first, also at 19%.
