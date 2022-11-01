A study from Quotewizard.com has found that diabetes has increased among Alabamians, placing the state among the highest in cases.
Using data from the CDC the study says that diabetes in the nation has risen 15% since 2011. An estimated 100 million people are said to be prediabetic.
The study ranked Alabama fourth among states with the highest number of cases, having gone from 15% in 2011 to 28%.
The cost of insulin and average diabetic healthcare was ranked first in another list on the study. The average insulin cost is $573 while the average cost of diabetic healthcare was $6,110.
The cost of insulin has risen 600% in the last 20 years, the study said.
