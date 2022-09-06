A study by mydatingadviser.com has found that Montgomery is among the most faithful cities in terms of romantic relationships in the U.S.
Data was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau on 200 cities in the nation. The site compiled a lists of 10 of the most unfaithful cities and 10 of the most faithful.
Montgomery ranked six in the list of most faithful cities based on the rate of marriage, divorce, separation, happiness and Google searches for affairs.
Montgomery's rates were:
- Marriage Rate: 47%
- Divorce Rate: 11%
- Separation Rate: 2%
- Happiness Index: 49.00
- Google Search Interest for an Affair: 1.71
