Alabama has ranked third in a study by Agruss Law Firm of the most dangerous states for drivers.
The study made this finding based on data by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"Alabama is the third most dangerous state to be a driver, with 112.77 deaths per 100,000 people, due to 5,512 fatalities from 2010-2019, which is 112% higher than the national average," said an email from the firm.
"Fatalities reached a high in 2016, where 620 drivers were killed. There has been a decline since, however figures in 2019 remain in line with average levels."
