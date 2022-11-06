A fire has once again closed the Selma Walmart.
Selma Fire Department was called to the store on Highland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A public safety official said the fire apparently started in the craft section of the store, near the paper goods aisle where a small fire was set Sept. 30. That fire closed the store for two days.
There were no injuries in Sunday's fire, but the store is closed again due to smoke and water from the store's fire sprinklers, which put out the fire without needing firefighters' hoses. The doors to the automotive section were open and large fans were running Sunday evening to remove smoke. Employees gathered in front of the store.
It is unclear the cause of the latest fire, but officials speculated that the Sept. 30 fire was set to fulfill a TikTok challenge. Other fires had been set in paper products aisles of Walmarts in North Carolina and Atlanta in September.
The Selma Sun will update this report as more information is obtained.
