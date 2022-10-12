Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center has announced that its second annual Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 1 at Ronnie Sharpe Park in Selma from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All youths in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the event featuring crafts, painting, music and food.
The festival is sponsored by the City of Selma, Kiwanis Selma - Dallas County Chapter, Circle of Love Ministries and the Coalition of Concerned Families.
Donations can be made with checks payable to Circle of Love Min 501(c)3. For more information, call 334-505-5926.
