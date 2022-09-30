The US Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (DOJ OVW) awarded to Legal Services Alabama (LSA) one of 33 grants targeting rural victims of domestic and intimate partner violence.
The grant is offered through the OVW’s Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Assistance Program.
Women experiencing partner violence in rural areas face additional and unique struggles that social service organizations are frequently unable to address. One of the most difficult hurdles is connecting with victims living in isolated geographies who are being further isolated by their partners.
“Victims are often secluded from their family by their abuser. Or they have left their abuser to stay with family, then returned to their abuser - which isolates family from helping in the future,” says Elizabeth Hollie, LSA Selma Managing Attorney.
To help clients navigate the courts and obtain available services, the project will add an attorney and a victim advocate to Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry and Wilcox counties, and will partner with Dallas County Family Resource Center to refer clients to additional services.
The OVW grant is awarded to organizations focused on “advancing racial equity as an essential component of ending sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking,” as well as preventing violence and stalking, expanding financial advocacy for survivors, and improving outreach services that support underserved communities, including LGBTQ and immigrant communities.
“In 2018, the LSA Board adopted a goal of geographical diversity of the delivery of legal services in Alabama,” says Guy Lescault, LSA Executive Director. “This multi-year goal from the DOJ Office on Violence Against Women focuses on the legal needs of the victims of domestic violence in rural areas. With this grant, LSA will be better able to meet its goal of geographical diversity by addressing the needs of those who are most vulnerable.”
Isolation isn’t the only barrier contributing to the vulnerability of rural victims of partner violence.
“The abuser is oftentimes the sole source of income, so victims don’t know there are programs that provide shelter, financial support, and free legal help,” says Hollie. “They are afraid to call the police, because there may have been limited response in the past.”
In small, rural areas the threat of public opinion also often keeps victims from seeking help. It is difficult to engage with services like law enforcement when the officer who arrives is a life-long friend of the abuser. The victim may also fear divulging details to others they know. If they are not believed, it is all but guaranteed that word will make it back to the abuser and the victim will suffer the ramifications.
“Victims of intimate partner/domestic violence in rural areas are less likely to even seek legal support because of an ‘I do not want anybody in my business mentality,’” says Judge Lillie Jones-Osborne, Greene County District Judge.
“In our community, most domestic cases end up in court because the victim was taken to the hospital because of injuries, or the local Department of Human Resources becomes involved with the family because of reports received from school or someone in the community. This LSA grant will serve to educate the victims of domestic violence and the community and change the culture of domestic violence in rural areas. The grant will also show the victim that they have an advocate to walk them through the process and answer any questions they might have. Through the education component, law enforcement officers, family members, community members, and court employees will have an immediate source to seek assistance and refer victims for assistance.”
