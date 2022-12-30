A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Montgomery teenager who recently died after being shot.
Deanthony Vickers, 14, was shot on Monday at the 4800 block of Park Towne Way in Montgomery before dying from his injuries on Wednesday. He was a student of Carver High School.
According to WSFA, the suspect has been identified as Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
No other details, including a motive, have been released by authorities at this time.
