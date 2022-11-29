A suspect has been charged in a drive-by shooting in Wilcox County that killed a 17-year-old girl and seriously injured her brother.
According to al.com, Tyquez Dewayne Hare, 19, has been charged with capital murder in a drive-by shooting that killed Chamya Saulsberry and has been charged with attempted murder for seriously injuring the victim’s brother, Rashod Saulsberry, 19.
