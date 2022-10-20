A suspect has been charged in the shooting and later death of a young Montgomery mother that took place on Aug. 31.
According to an AL.com report the victim, Erykah Manora, 18, was shot in the head at the 300 hundred block of Shelley Lane. She was taken to a hospital but recently died of her injury.
The shooting happened in front of her two children, resulting in a capital murder charge against the suspect, identified as Keondre Haynes.
Haynes is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.
