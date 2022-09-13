A suspect in a homicide that occurred last month in Union Springs is being sought for questioning by authorities, with a $1,000 reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
According to CrimeStoppers' website the suspect is a Black male named Rashaad Williams, also going by the nickname Nefew Rashaad.
On August 18 authorities were called to the 600 block of Bernard Street around 5:47 p.m. where a male was found suffering from a gunshot wound and shortly succumbed to his injury.
Another victim that suffered a gunshot wound was found and taken to a hospital. One suspect was arrested but one remains at large.
Central Alabama Crimestoppers can be contacted at the 215-STOP (7867) 24-hour tip line, 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.
