A teacher at Breakthrough Charter School in Marion was named Teacher of the Month by Alexander Shunnarah.
Kathryn Dunstan, a fourth grade teacher at Breakthrough, was awarded Teacher of the Month from Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys that comes with a $500 award to spend on her classroom.
