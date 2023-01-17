Team Rubicon has returned to Selma to help with reconstruction of homes damaged in Jan. 12's tornado.
The group of about 60 military veterans are in Selma over the next few weeks staying at the YMCA of Selma-Dallas County as they help repair and rebuild homes in the community.
The team has come twice before during storms, including a tornado in Burnsville in 2021. Read about that here.
