The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cookoff is coming up on Oct. 20, but there is still plenty of time to put together a team and have a day of fun cooking.
Emily Hancock of Hancock’s Bar-B-Que has been helping organize teams for a number of years and she is ready to help.
“Most people around here hunt and fish, so come show us how you cook them,” she said.“Show us your favorite way to eat wild game in Alabama.”
Register online atwww.alabamawildlife.org/wild-game-cook-off.
Teams can have four members. Although most teams cook on site, Hancock said some do a lot of their preparations ahead of time.
“We have 10 teams signed up as of today, but we always have last-minute teams sign up. Last year, we had 11 teams sign up, we’re looking for 13 or so this year.”
There are three categories in the AWF Wild Game Cookoff: Fish, Fowl and Game.Teams can compete in one or all three. The only rule Hancock said the teams need to follow is after providing a sample of whatever dishes they cook to the judges for the competition, the teams should provide at least 50 to 75 samples for the people to try. She said on the registration form at the website, teams can specify if they need electricity or any other special accommodations. Teams can put up a tent andchairs.
Hancock said if a team needs help with figuring out a recipe, she will gladly help.
“I’m available to help anyone. I’m always available to help figure out what is a good dish.”
She said since all of the food is served on styrofoam plates, to consider how the dish will look when someone opens that plate, “because everyone eats with their eyes first.”
She also said teams need to consider the atmosphere, ambiance and even the weather.
“Last year we were burning up, this year we have some cooler weather. So this year we have some people doing some soups and chilis. Cool weather food.”
She said she if anyone needs help to call her at 334-412-1766. The main rule and Hancock’s biggest piece of advice is to come out and have fun.
Selma’s Wild Game Cookoff is Oct. 20 and is on Water Avenue in front of Arts Revive. Inside the building there will be a silent auction, door prizes and raffles. There will be live entertainment too. The gates open for cook teams around 10 a.m., and for everyone else around 6 p.m. If you are not cooking, tickets are available online for $40, at the door the day of the event, tickets are $50. Tickets are good for two people, and include a membership to AWF. The Wild Game Cookoff is the biggest fundraiser each year for the AWF. The money raised is used for education and conservation efforts all over the state. There are cookoffs in13 other regions across the state. The winner of each will compete with each other for a championship at the AWF Lanark headquarters in Millbrook.
