Two teenagers from Lowndes and Montgomery counties have been arrested following a double murder in Tuscaloosa County on Sunday.
Keondre Jazel McCall and his cousin, Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., are facing capitol murder charges for allegedly murdering Rashard Holley and Justin Michael Whitfied as they were driving on Interstate 20/59.
The cousins are accused of killing the victims as the car was in motion. According to the Lowndes Signal the murders have been described as executions.
The victims were afterwards found several miles apart and the vehicle was found abandoned in Hayneville in Tuscaloosa.
Deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office assisted Tuscaloosa authorities in the investigation.
