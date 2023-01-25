Rep. Terri Sewell will host a Telephone Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss updates on disaster assistance available to people who have been affected by the Jan. 12 tornado.
The town hall will feature several guests:
- FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace
- FEMA Disaster Response & Recovery Chief Jason Nelson
- Alabama EMA Director Jeff Smitherman
To register, click here. Registration will close at 3:30 p.m.
