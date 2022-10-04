Rep. Terri Sewell was recently honored with the Medicare Advantage Champion award by the Better Medicare Alliance (BMA).
According to Alabama Political Reporter Sewell was one of other lawmakers to be recognized for their efforts in medical coverage, particularly with Medicare Advantage.
Lawmakers who receive the award are noted for their bipartisan initiatives to expand affordable health care in their districts. The report states that there are more than 81,000 beneficiaries in the Medicare Advantage Plan in the seventh district.
Read the full report by Alabama Political Reporter.
