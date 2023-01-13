Rep. Terri Sewell has introduced a bill to the 118th Congress to designate Dec. 1 as a federal holiday dedicated to Rosa Parks.
Parks made history during the 1950s when she was arrested for defying segregation policies on busses in Montgomery.
"Rosa Parks' quiet, dignified courage helped spark the Civil Rights Movement and changed this country for the better," said Sewell's announcement. "As the U.S. Representative for Montgomery, I’m committed to ensuring the memory of Rosa Parks’ brave sacrifice is never forgotten!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.