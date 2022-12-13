Rep. Terri Sewell has been selected to serve as the Chief Deputy Whip for the democratic leadership at the 118th Congress.
This is not the first time that she has been selected as she served as whip for the 113th Congress in 2013, said an announcement on Sewell's website.
“It is with great pride that I accept the honor of serving as a Chief Deputy Whip under the leadership of Democratic Whip Katherine Clark for the 118th Congress," Sewell said.
As Chief Deputy Whip Sewell will be responsible for gathering Democratic votes for legislative actions.
“I look forward to working alongside House Democrats’ strong and dynamic new leadership team to protect our progress, further strengthen our economy, and advance the needs of America’s working families," she continues. "I am confident that working together, we can continue to deliver lower prices, safer communities, and more opportunities for communities in Alabama and across our nation."
