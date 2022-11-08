Rep. Terri Sewell is taking nominations of students in the seventh district for Military Service Academies.
Sewell will take on a limited number of students for four of five military academies in Alabama.
Those chosen will be obligated to serve a minimum of five years in the military after graduation.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Dec. 2. Click here for more details.
