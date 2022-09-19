Rep. Terri Sewell will host a virtual workshop for scholarships and higher education tomorrow, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
"With the cost of college tuition on the rise, it's never been more critical to ensure that our students and parents know about the scholarships and financial assistance available to them," Sewell said on her Facebook page. "That's why I'm excited to be hosting our first Virtual Grants Workshop for Scholarships and Higher Education!"
Guests will include speakers from Miles College, Wallace Community College Selma, UAB, and the U.S. Department of Education.
The workshop will be streamed on Sewell's Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
