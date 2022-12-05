No question these have been challenging years for the nation. The pandemic, high inflation and the spike in violent crime have been life changing for so many.
Yet, as we celebrated Thanksgiving, we can count our blessings right here in Alabama.
Our state currently has historic job growth and wages, with record low unemployment. This past year businesses finally started to get back to normal after so many years of difficulty due to COVID. While small businesses are still feeling the effects of these difficult years, Alabama consumers are returning to these stores.
Meanwhile, economic development gains in Alabama continue to be the envy of others as new companies choose to make the state home. Alabama was again ranked as one the top states to do business in 2022. Look for more success to come as the state attracts not only manufacturing facilities but new technology and medical startups as well.
Tourism also now is one of the major contributors to state coffers as visitors from around the country make Alabama their destination. The past couple of years have set all-time records from revenue due to the tourism industry. From the mountains in the north of the state to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has become an outdoor mecca for those seeking our state’s diverse geography.
Finally, our state is rightly earning its prominent role in national security, with the United States Space Command chosen to come to Huntsville, joining the long-standing important military work at Fort Rucker, Redstone Arsenal, Maxwell Air Force Base and the Anniston Army Depot. In addition, Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers is set to take over as chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.
So let us say thanks for the many blessings that our sweet home Alabama has to offer this year.
Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives and can be found on Twitter @Paul_DeMarco
