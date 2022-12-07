The Resource Center celebrated their eighth Families and Caregivers Banquet Nov. 19.
“Being a caregiver can be overwhelming at times,” said Karen Pettaway, director of Kids 1st Disability Resource Center. “This banquet gives them a night of relaxation, food and fellowship.”
Pettaway said, “For the past two years, the banquet was a drive-by due to COVID, but this year, we were able to come together and dine in.” The banquet was sponsored by businesses and friends.
Minister Jyrah Smith spoke words of encouragement to the families.
Resource Center is a nonprofit that takes in adults ages 15 and up with special needs during the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They learn computers, music, art, gardening and more. The center listed at least 50 organizations and residents who contributed to the event as sponsors and patrons.
