When you drive through Selma’s Ward 6 or the Historic District or travel Dallas Avenue, you see the severity of the damage left by the Jan. 12 tornado. But in spite of all of the damage suffered, Selma is still here.
Now there is a song commemorating that devastating event and celebrating the survival of the city. And all of the money raised from the sale of the song “Selma’s Still Here” is being donated to aid the recovery efforts.
The song is the brainchild of Birmingham songwriter Don Tinsley, whose wife is a Selma native, and Selma native Rick Carter.
Carter said The Selma Boys, which is Rick Carter, Richard Tabor, Mike Estep and Stan Foster, were preparing for their annual winter beach tour when the tornado struck their hometown, snapping huge trees in half, leveling homes and other buildings, and leaving an enormous path of destruction.
The next day The Selma Boys headed down to the Gulf Coast. That night Carter received a song idea with a few lyrics from longtime friend and veteran Alabama songwriter Don Tinsley, who played in Dogwood, The Mortals, Topper Price and the Upsetters, according to Carter.
The two writers collaborated and came up with the tune, “Selma’s Still Here.” Since The Selma Boys were on the road together, they decided to record a rough demo of the song the next night after their show. Tinsley liked their version and promptly did his own demo. They were all so pleased with the direction of the song they decided to go into the studio and cut it immediately, he said.
They contacted Mark Harrelson of Boutwell Studios in Birmingham and asked him if he would be willing to produce. Since the three of them share a 40-year history of working together, Harrelson immediately agreed and brought in Brad Lyons to engineer.
Initial tracks were cut at Boutwell with Tinsley singing the lead vocal and playing acoustic guitar and bass, Leif Bondarenko on drums and percussion, and Carter also on acoustic guitar. The track was then sent to Moose Harrell of Telluride and Jason and the Scorchers in Nashville, who overdubbed lap steel. Macey Taylor, another long-time Birmingham musician, added harmonica, and Tabor, Estep and Foster came to Birmingham, and, along with Carter, put down the backing vocals.
“’Selma's Still Here’” is a collaborative effort of a group of individuals from the Alabama music industry who hold Selma in their hearts,” Carter said. “It is a testament to all who love Selma, those who never give up, and the many who are the face of the phrase ‘Selma Strong.’”
The lyrics start out slightly dark, describing the storm and destruction, but they quickly become much more positive, celebrating the fact that although Selma is damaged and hurt, Selma is still here.
He said that all of the money raised from the sale of the song will be donated to the tornado disaster relief and recovery efforts.
“The response is already good. The song hadn’t been out 24 hours, and we already had people donating,” Carter said.
The song can be heard and downloaded for a $4 donation at https://rickcarter.bandcamp.com/track/selmas-still-here.
