In November 2018, I came into office with a vision. My theme was “Let Us Rebuild.” I was excited to be serving in the Black Belt of Alabama because this is where servants are needed. I came into office believing we could implement a vision in Dallas County and then spread it abroad to the other counties in the Black Belt like Perry, Lowndes, and Wilcox County.
My first responsibility was to be responsive to the legislative needs presented to me by the folks from all eight counties. I felt my second responsibility was not only to wait for citizens and leaders in those counties to help us develop a vision to move forward. It is clear to me that if we are not united in vision, there will be division. I am clearer than ever that Proverb 29 is correct, where there is no vision the people perish.
The vision I put forth was based on my assessment that rural areas like Dallas and Perry counties have a small tax base. This affects everything from our roads to garbage, to the quality of our schools. One reason the tax base is small is low wages for workers in our area. When residents make good money those resources attract the types of entertainment, shops, and restaurants that we want on our area. I envisioned building a pipeline from Excellence in Education to Employment and Entrepreneurship instead of the much talked about Pipeline to Prison. I worked with others who had a similar vision to rebuild in this way. Listening to the ideas of others really gave shape to the vision.
Wallace Community College was a major entity for these ideas in workforce development. The Selma Center was another entity that helped share ideas. We also started the Deputy Senators, this is like having Deputy Sheriffs, so that I could work with citizens on a consistent basis to help make District 23 better. There were individuals whom I consulted with and learned from as well. From that process I came to believe that models like the Harlem Children’s Zone in New York City could help augment our scholars in both the Dallas County and Selma Public Schools Systems with a Selma Children’s Zone. I thought that mental health care for students was increasingly important and worked across the aisle with Republicans to help make this a priority in our schools statewide. I believed that Medicaid expansion could really help our children and better our education system statewide. The home life of our children effects the schools. Many children go home to parents who are in physical or emotional pain impacting our schools.
A major part of building out this pipeline attracting higher paying jobs, I call these abundant life jobs, to the Black Belt. I saw CARES Act dollars as a way to both meet our COVID-19 crisis needs and to help local people to have a better quality of life through economic and workforce development. A team of us began to develop to work on bringing in new industry. Industries that pay a living wage to residents, partner with local people with new contracts to help expand local businesses, and to give back to community. In addition, we envisioned starting a Dream Accelerator to help citizens, start worker-owned and individually owned businesses in the Black Belt.
I truly believe that everything we need in our area God has planted as a dream in each resident- from not-for-profits to businesses. People simply need help to develop their dreams and have the financing to do so. My dream is to help people with their dreams so that the dream of stronger families and communities can be a reality. I call this the Black Belt Dream.
I also believe that the journey from dreams to reality on a community or countywide basis really starts with people working together. So I envisioned students, elected officials, and families putting Matthew 18 into practice using restorative justice models to help us deal effectively with conflict. Once we are working together effectively, we can work with friends of the Black Belt to make our vision of a prosperous and peaceful Black Belt and District 23 a reality.
There is no way to attain this vision based on one elected official’s vision. Each elected official, community leader, and citizen, especially our young people must realize that we have the power to create a better Black Belt through envisioning it and working to make it happen, but this is my contribution toward that shared vision. Next week we will discuss in more detail what work I did as the person you elected in four years ago toward implementing the vision broadly outlined here.
Malika Sanders-Fortier has served as state Senator in District 23 for four years.
