Thomasville Civic Center will host a GD Copper, USA Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will be for the following positions:
- Production Operators
- Maintenance Workers - Mechanical and Electrical
- Maintenance Technicians - Mechanical and Electrical
- Quality Technicians
- Warehouse Workers
- Crane/Forklift Operators
Updated resumes are required for interviews performed onsite. The civic center is located at 559 West Front Street in Thomasville.
