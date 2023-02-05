The 2023 Thomasville High School Beauty Review was held Feb. 4 in the Thomasville Civic Center.
The event had a theme of "The Greatest Show" and featured the talents of THS students.
Takira Seven (center) was crowned Feb. 4 as the Top Beauty.
The Beauty Review Court includes Morgan Blackmon, Fourth Alternate; Chulynna Nguyen, First Alternate; Takira Sevin, Top THS Beauty; Marli Davis, Third Alternate; Alayna Witherspoon, Second Alternate; and Anna Smith, Miss Congeniality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.